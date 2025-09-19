47th BCS preliminary exam begins with over 3,74,000 applicants

The preliminary examination for 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) began on Friday morning, with over 374,000 applicants vying for a limited number of coveted government positions.

The two-hour long started at 10 AM and will conclude at 12 PM, was held simultaneously across 256 educational institutions in all eight divisional cities of Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) is overseeing the large-scale examination.

According to a BPSC press release issued on September 16, candidates were instructed to enter the exam halls by 9:30 AM, after which the gates would be closed, and no latecomers would be admitted.

A total of 3,74,747 job seekers applied for the 47th BCS. The official circular announced a total of 3,487 vacant cadre posts and 201 non-cadre posts. In total, 3,688 individuals (combining both cadre and non-cadre positions) will be appointed through this BCS. The 47th BCS also includes some newly added posts.