Navdurga Puja begins in M’bazar’s Mangalchandi temple

Navdurga Puja, also known as early Durga Puja, has officially commenced at Mangalchandi Temple in Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal upazila.

The nine-day festival began on Monday and celebrates the nine forms of Goddess Durga, drawing large crowds of devotees.

Unlike the main Durga Puja festival that begins after Mahalaya, this special early puja starts on the first day (pratipada tithi) following Mahalaya and continues until the ninth day (nabami tithi). On the first day, the deity’s first form, Shailaputri, was worshipped.

Over the next nine days, the temple will venerate the subsequent forms of the goddess: Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

At the temple, nine idols representing each of the goddess’s forms have been arranged in a row. The air is filled with the rhythmic beats of traditional drums as devotees offer prayers and seek blessings for peace and prosperity for themselves and the country.

Shree Shree Mangalchandi Sebashram Nabdurga Puja Udjapan Parishad Vice President Suranjit Das said that this is the 15th year the temple has organised Navdurga Puja, which began in 2010.

While other temples across the country are just beginning to prepare for the main Durga Puja, our festival is already underway, Dash said.

He further said that this puja, based on the nine forms described in the Chandi, attracts thousands of devotees from all over the country. We worship the Mother to defeat evil and establish peace.

The Mangalchandi Temple is known as one of Sreemangal’s oldest structures and some believe the name “Sreemangal” itself originated from the Shree Shree Mangalchandi Tholi (bag).

The Navdurga Puja is organised to preserve this historical site. According to religious beliefs, worshipping the nine forms of the goddess during these nine days brings victory and success to devotees.

The festival began well before the main Durga Puja and will conclude on October 2 with the Dasami Puja and the immersion of the idols.