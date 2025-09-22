Dengue: 12 die, 740 hospitalised in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Sunday recorded its highest single-day dengue death toll this year, with 12 people losing their lives in the past 24 hours.

During the same period, 740 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The DGHS confirmed the figures cover 8:00 AM Saturday to 8:00 AM Sunday.

Among the new admissions, 237 were from Dhaka city, 165 from Barishal division (excluding city areas), 147 from the rest of Dhaka division, 77 from Chattogram, 52 from Khulna, 28 from Rajshahi, 22 from Mymensingh, 9 from Sylhet, and 3 from Rangpur.

Of the 12 fatalities, six were men and six were women. Barishal reported the highest deaths with five, followed by three from Dhaka South City Corporation, two from Dhaka North City Corporation, and one each from Chattogram and Mymensingh.

With the latest deaths, the total dengue fatalities in 2025 have risen to 179. Since January, 41,831 people have been hospitalized with dengue, of whom 39,631 have been discharged.

Health experts warn that the outbreak is spreading beyond Dhaka, raising concerns over the severity of this year’s dengue season.