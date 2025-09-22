Tower Hamlets Town Hall Open Day held in London

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

Tower Hamlets Town Hall’s Open Day was held with a large number of residents and distinguished guests in attendance.

Saturday (September 20) marks the council’s 60th anniversary and the official opening of the new town hall coincide with the event.

The Town Hall was crowded with visitors from 10 am to 5 pm.

The architect and council officers took the visitors on a tour of the town in separate groups. Executive Mayor Lutfur Rahman unveiled the plaque along with the guests, visitors, and top council officials.

The Mayor said, “Today is a proud day for Tower Hamlets. A historic day. I have the honour of officially unveiling the plaque on our new Town Hall. This marks the restoration of the 250-year-old former Royal London Hospital and its reopening to the public. A hospital that has served generations of people has now been transformed into a Town Hall – one that will serve generations to come. This is truly a milestone.”

Lutfur Rahman said, “I am proud and grateful that I was able to acquire this building as mayor and stand with all of you today to inaugurate our new town hall.”

It is worth noting that the old building of the Grade II listed Royal London Hospital, built in 1757, has been closed since 2014. The council purchased the building for about £8.5 million. After renovations costing about £130 million, it will be converted into the council’s own town hall in 2023. The council will save about £16 million each year due to the new town hall. After the conversion into a town hall, in 2025, the new town hall of Tower Hamlets won two prestigious awards from the Royal Institute of British Architects, RIBA London, in 2025, ‘RIBA London Building of the Year’ and ‘RIBA London Award’, for its outstanding design and construction style.

The Executive Mayor was accompanied by Deputy Mayor Councillor Mayum Talukder, Corporate Director Steve Ready, Facilities Head Sarah Steers and Baroness Palauddine, among others, at the unveiling of the nameplate.

At the same time, two deputy young mayors, Khadija Dirir and Ifti Bhuiyan, unveiled a name plaque written in Bengali.

Before the unveiling of the plaque, Executive Mayor Lutfur Rahman addressed the guests from the Love Tower Hamlets stage. Earlier, Executive Mayor Lutfur Rahman and the council’s Chief Executive Stephen Houlsey and guests cut a huge cake to mark the 60th anniversary of Tower Hamlets Council in the Chamber Hall.

Speaking at the event, Steve Houlsey, Chief Executive of Tower Hamlets Council, said:

“The new Town Hall is not just a building, it is the beginning of a new chapter for our community. It is a blend of modern amenities and tradition, which is a source of pride for all of us.”

Leaders of various socio-cultural, political, community and religious organizations participated as special guests.

The event included a cake cutting, photo exhibition, cultural performances by various communities, face painting, balloon modeling, fitness sessions, and various family and community activities. There was a community marketplace with stalls from local businesses and organizations.

There was a sense of celebration and pride among the residents of Tower Hamlets as the new Town Hall opened and its 60th anniversary was celebrated.