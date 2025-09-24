700-year-old church tower is suspended 45ft above the ground in City of London building site

A 700-year-old church tower has been suspended 45 feet above ground as part of a major City of London building project.

The tower of All Hallows Staining Church was balanced on stilts above a 60,000 square foot excavation site at 50 Fenchurch Street in what developers called a “never seen before feat of engineering”.

A “bottoming out” ceremony on Tuesday came after the removal of more than 125,000 tonnes of earth underneath the tower to make way for a 650,000 square foot office tower.

Construction of the 50 Fenchurch Street development’s basement levels will reunite the church tower with ground level to form part of a new green public space.

The 36-storey office block will include shops on the ground floor along with the office space.

Work on the tower is due to be completed in 2028.

The tower is the last remaining part of the church thought to have first been built in the 14th century.

All Hallows Staining Church survived the Great Fire of London but much of the structure later collapsed. The remaining tower dates from 1320.

The project will also work around the nearby Grade II listed Lambe’s Chapel Crypt.

Howard Dawber, deputy mayor of London for business and growth, who attended the ceremony, said: “Fifty Fenchurch Street is a remarkable project and I am delighted to attend this unique ceremony that marks a significant construction milestone for this 36-storey flagship development.

“Development projects like this one in the City of London highlight our capital’s position as a world-leading destination for leading businesses to invest.”