Gold starts selling at BAJUS’ rising rate of Tk 1,94,859 per bhori

Gold began selling at a record high in the country’s market on Wednesday, following a sharp increase announced by the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) the night before.

With the latest adjustment, the price of 22-carat gold has reached Tk 1,94,859 per bhori (11.664 grams), the highest ever in Bangladesh’s history. BAJUS raised the rate by Tk 3,663 within just a day, according to its press release.

As per the revised chart, 21-carat gold is now being sold at Tk 1,86,006 per bhori, 18-carat at Tk 1,59,424, and traditional gold at Tk 1,32,351.

The rates include 5 percent VAT fixed by the government and a minimum 6 percent making charge set by BAJUS, though jewellers may impose higher charges depending on the design and quality of jewellery.

The surge comes immediately after another hike on Tuesday, when BAJUS raised the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 1,574, setting it at Tk 1,91,196 per bhori.

With this back-to-back adjustment, the local gold market has now entered uncharted territory, as prices touch unprecedented levels.