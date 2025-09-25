CA urges US firms to boost investment in Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday called on US companies to expand their investments in Bangladesh, highlighting the country’s reform initiatives and growth potential.

He made the call while speaking at the US-Bangladesh Executive Business Roundtable, titled “Advancing Reform, Resilience and Growth”, organised by the US-Bangladesh Business Council (USBBC) at a New York hotel.

Top US companies, including MetLife, Chevron and Excelerate Energy, joined the roundtable. “The Chief Adviser urged these major firms to invest more in Bangladesh,” Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters.

Six political leaders from Bangladesh, who are accompanying the Chief Adviser during his US tour, were also introduced to US business leaders at the event.