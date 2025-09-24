Preparatory meeting on World Tourism Day celebration held in Sylhet

A preparatory meeting was held today at the conference room of the District Administrator’s office in Sylhet on the celebration of World Tourism Day.

Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Md Sarwar Alam presided over the meeting, which was attended by representatives of various government departments, environmental organizations, NGOs, tourism-related organizations, and journalists from print and electronic media.

The meeting emphasized the importance of raising public awareness about tourism and ecotourism—that is, the expansion of tourism without endangering the environment—through the celebration of the day.

This year, the theme of World Tourism Day is ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.’

An elaborate programme has been planned in the district to mark the day.

Among the programmes, a colourful rally will be held on September 27 in the city, starting at 10 am from the Deputy Commissioner’s office and ending in front of Sarada Hall after parading through various streets. Later, a discussion will be held at Sarada Hall.