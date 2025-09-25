Sarjis for fundamental reforms ahead of election

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organizer (Northern Region) Sarjis Alam today stressed the need for fundamental reforms in the country ahead of the upcoming national elections, scheduled to be held in February next year.

The NCP leader also demanded the trial of those responsible for the killings during the July Uprising.

He made the remarks while addressing a coordination meeting of the NCP’s Sunamganj District and Upazila Committees at the Public Library here.

NCP Joint Convener Ehtesham Haque, Joint Member Secretary Pratim Das, and District NCP Chief Convener Dewan Sajaur Raja Suman, among others, were present at the meeting.

He confirmed that the NCP will contest the upcoming national elections with the Shapla symbol. However, he warned that if the Shapla symbol is not allocated to the party, it would take to the streets.

Sarjis further said that no future election in Bangladesh should involve those responsible for the “Awami genocide.”