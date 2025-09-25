‘Fertiliser prices won’t rise till I remains in post’

Adviser Lt Gen (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said, ”Fertilizer prices will not increase as long as I remains in the post.”

”A policy on fertiliser has already been made and will be submitted to the National Committee for final approval.”

Jahangir Alam made the comment on Thursday at a press conference at the Secretariat.

”The policy will be approved after holding a meeting next week. Fertiliser prices have not been increased, it is being smuggled. Law enforcement agencies have been directed instructed to curb the fertiliser smuggle.”