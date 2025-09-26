ACC asks US to seize Joy’s assets

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has initiated steps to seize the movable and immovable assets of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her former ICT adviser, in the United States.

The ACC is sending a Mutual Legal Assistance Request (MLAR) to the US, a senior ACC officials said on Friday.

Following the ACC’s application, a court on September 9 ordered the seizure of Joy’s various assets in the US, including houses, cars, and bank accounts. ACC Deputy Director and Public Relations Officer Aktarul Islam said the MLAR is being sent to enforce the court’s directive.

According to ACC documents, Joy owns two properties at Virginia in USA. One is in Great Falls, valued at USD 387,960 (approx. Tk 45.48 crore) as of June 3, 2024. The other is in Falls Church, valued at USD 996,875 (approx. Tk 7.74 crore) as of May 5, 2014. The total value of both properties stands at roughly Tk 53.22 crore.

The ACC further stated that Joy owns at least eight luxury vehicles in the US, including a 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, 2018 McLaren 720S, 2016 Land Rover, and 2015 Lexus GX460, some registered in the name of his former wife, Kristina Wazed. The estimated value of these vehicles is USD 442,924 (approx. BDT 5 crore). The court has already approved their seizure.

Documents also revealed that Joy has at least 12 bank accounts and six companies in the US, including Golden Bengal Productions LLC, Prime Holding LLC, Wazed In Osiris Capital Partners LLC, Blue Haven Ventures LLC, and Troop Technologies LLC. Seven accounts are in the companies’ names, while five are in Joy’s personal name, including one joint account with his former wife.

On August 14, the ACC filed a case against Joy for allegedly acquiring over BDT 60 crore in illegal assets and laundering money abroad. The case claims that between 2000 and June 2024, Joy accumulated massive wealth outside the tax net through corruption, bribery, and misuse of power, transferring funds abroad via Hundi and other illegal channels.

The ACC also alleges that Joy concealed foreign income in tax returns, made unauthorized foreign investments, and conducted suspicious transactions. These assets will be presented as evidence in court.

ACC Director General Md. Aktar Hossain said the investigation is ongoing, and additional assets may be seized with court approval as required by investigators. All seized assets will be submitted to the court during legal proceedings.