Missing ADSM leader Mamun rescued after 5 days, hospitalised

Police rescued Maulana Mamunur Rashid, former joint convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and an active activist of the July Movement, five days after his disappearance.

He was found in a sick condition at a mosque in Sector 1 of Purbachal around 2:00 PM on Friday and admitted to Kuwait Maitree Hospital under police supervision.

Turag Police Station Officer-in-Charge Monirul Islam Monir said that Mamun was immediately taken to hospital and his family members were informed.

A senior Dhaka Metropolitan Police official added that Mamun would be questioned and the details would be disclosed later at a press briefing, he said.

Mamun had been missing since September 21 after leaving home in traditional attire. His disappearance drew concern from colleagues, family members, and political organizations.

On Wednesday night, the youth wing of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Juboshakti, officially revealed the matter at a press conference in Uttara.

The group said they searched extensively but found no trace of him, and later filed a general diary with police. They also contacted RAB, PBI, the Counter Terrorism Unit, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, before issuing a 24-hour ultimatum for his safe return.

On Thursday, NCP’s southern region chief organiser Hasnat Abdullah wrote on his verified Facebook page: “The state has failed to ensure even the minimum security of its citizens. The government’s negligence and the failure of law enforcement agencies have become evident through Mamun’s disappearance.” He also criticized what he described as the media’s “silent role,” warning that such incidents could revive a culture of fear in politics.

Earlier on Friday, Mamun’s family members held a human chain in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh, demanding that he be returned to them in good health within 24 hours.