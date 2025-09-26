Savour the flavours of ASEAN Food Fest at Amari Dhaka

Amari Dhaka has launched the ASEAN Food Festival at Amaya Food Gallery, celebrating the vibrant flavours of Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brunei, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, and Malaysia, says a press release.

The festival is being held from September 1 to September 26.

The ASEAN Theme Night promotion will highlight authentic dishes such as Nasi Goreng, Ayam Kari dengan Kentang, Hainanese Chicken, Prawn with Hot Chili Paste, Lamb Rendang, Pineapple Fried Rice, Durian Pancakes, and many more.

Culinary artists from different ASEAN countries will showcase their expertise, offering food lovers a true taste of the region.

This festival is a tribute to the rich culinary heritage of ASEAN, featuring diverse flavours and traditions. Whether you’re a passionate foodie or an adventurous eater, the ASEAN Food Festival promises a unique gastronomic experience.

The festival is priced at Tk 7786 net, with a special ‘Pay 1, Eat 4’ offer available through select bank partners.

US Bangla being the airline partner is giving DAC-BKK-DAC air ticket for lucky winners.