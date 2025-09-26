Bangladesh, Oman sign MoU on diplomatic training

Bangladesh and Oman have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in diplomatic training and studies, aimed at strengthening professional capacity and knowledge-sharing between the two countries’ foreign services.

The agreement was formalised during a meeting between Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, held on the sidelines of 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, according to a press release issued on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the longstanding friendly relations between Bangladesh and Oman and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Adviser Hossain thanked the Government of Oman for hosting around 700,000 Bangladeshi expatriate workers, acknowledging their contributions to both economies.

He also urged Oman to consider recruiting additional Bangladeshi workers based on the country’s evolving labour market needs.

The MoU was signed between Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh and Diplomatic Academy of Oman.

It will facilitate joint training programmes, academic exchanges and collaboration in diplomatic research and policy development.

Officials hope the agreement will serve as a foundation for deeper diplomatic engagement and closer institutional ties between the two nations in the years ahead.