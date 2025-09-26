Climate change fuels alarming health crisis in Satkhira: Study

A new study has revealed a disturbing surge in climate-induced health risks in Satkhira district, with sharp increases in maternal deaths, malnutrition and disease outbreaks linked to changing weather patterns and extreme events.

The findings were presented at a dissemination workshop held in Dhaka, jointly organized by Action Against Hunger (ACF), Jahangirnagar University, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), with support from Sanofi Foundation.

Dr. Md. Shakhaoat Hossain, Associate Professor at Jahangirnagar University, presented the findings, noting that cases of diarrhoea have risen by over 1,300 annually over the last three years, while dengue cases jumped by more than 500 between 2022 and 2023.

Maternal deaths have increased by eight additional cases per year since 2021 and stillbirths have also seen a notable rise. Malnutrition remains a major concern, with wasting among children aged 6 to 59 months standing at over 13 percent.

The study also found that 61 percent of adolescent girls face irregular menstruation and 70 percent of women of reproductive age suffer from reproductive tract infections.

In emergencies, only 1.5 percent of cyclone shelters provide sexual and reproductive health services, posing a critical gap in disaster response.

Beyond health, the study highlighted broader socio-economic impacts. A majority of households reported reduced production of food, especially protein-rich items like fish, meat and dairy.

Sixty percent of families experienced stress related to climate impacts and about half of all children showed behavioral changes following extreme weather events. More than half of community health facilities were reported damaged or submerged during moderate to severe disasters, further limiting access to essential care.

K M Abdul Wadud, Additional Secretary at MoDMR and the event’s chief guest, praised the study as a timely initiative that paves the way for inclusive, anticipatory action.

He called for stronger coordination across sectors, enhanced health system preparedness, increased financing for climate-health programs, and greater community involvement in building resilience.

He also stressed the need to integrate climate-related health risks into national disaster planning frameworks.

Other experts at the event echoed these priorities.

Md. Momenul Islam, Director of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, underscored the need for health-sensitive early warning systems that can reach remote communities.

Prof. Dr. Anjuman Ara Sultana, Line Director of National Nutrition Services, emphasized the integration of maternal and child health into early preparedness planning and called for capacity building at the local level.

Dr. Rawshan Zahan Akhter Alo, Deputy Director of Institute of Public Health Nutrition, expressed concern over the lack of nutrition services during disasters and advocated for breastfeeding-friendly shelters, better nutrition management at the community level, and effective referral systems.

Nutrition expert Saiqa Siraj stressed the importance of prioritizing the health needs of women and adolescent girls, including mental health support.

Satkhira’s Civil Surgeon, Dr. Md A Salam, highlighted the urgent need for scaling up health workforces and ensuring timely delivery of essential medical supplies during disasters.

In his welcome remarks, Tapan Kumar Chakraborty, Deputy Country Director of ACF Bangladesh, pointed to the organization’s 14-year partnership with the government in disaster preparedness and noted that CARE Project, under which the assessment was conducted, offers a promising model for anticipatory climate-health action.

Closing the event, Mohammad Akmal Shareef, ACF Country Director, emphasized the importance of embedding coordinated health measures into early warning systems and piloting context-specific approaches to strengthen resilience at the community level.

The workshop concluded with acknowledgments to government partners, public health institutions, UN agencies, NGOs, INGOs and the implementing partner Uttaran, alongside the research team from Jahangirnagar University, for their contributions to this vital initiative.