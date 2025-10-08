Rupali Bank conducts business review meeting in Sylhet

State-owned Rupali Bank PLC has held its Sylhet Divisional Business Review Meeting with branch managers under the Sylhet divisional office, based on performance up to August 2025.

The meeting took place on Wednesday (8 October) at the conference room of the BRAC Learning Centre, Sylhet, with Managing Director Kazi Md Wahidul Islam attending as the chief guest.

In his address, the managing director gave directives on the recovery of classified and written-off loans, mobilisation of low-cost and no-cost deposits, opening of new accounts, disbursement of CMSME loans, expansion of technology-based banking services for customers, and achieving profit targets.

Deputy Managing Director Hasan Tanveer and Md Mahmudul Islam, deputy general manager of the recovery division, attended the event as special guests.

The meeting was presided over by Kamal Bhattacharjee, divisional head and general manager of Sylhet Division.

Also present were Deputy General Managers Md Fazlul Haque, Joya Chowdhury, Biplob Kumar Talukdar, Mohammad Ashraf Hossain, and Masuk-e-Elahi, along with executives of corporate branches and all branch managers under the Sylhet division.