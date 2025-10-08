Private hospitals gear up for robotic surgery revolution

Bangladesh is on the cusp of a major medical technology upgrade as leading private hospitals finalise plans to introduce robotic surgery.

This initiative promises to revolutionise local healthcare by enhancing surgical precision, reducing patient complications, and significantly curbing the reliance on costly medical treatment abroad.

Three major facilities – Labaid, United, and Evercare hospitals – have formally applied to the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) for permission to import surgical robots, each costing an estimated Tk20-25 crore. Dr Akter Hossain, a DGDA spokesperson, confirmed that the approval process is now underway.

Government support and economic rationale

The government has voiced support for adopting the advanced technology. Health Secretary Saidur Rahman stated, “We have already launched a robotic rehabilitation centre at Bangladesh Medical University. The government welcomes advanced technologies that improve healthcare.”

Health experts widely agree that the technology will improve patient outcomes and, crucially, significantly cut the number of patients travelling overseas for advanced procedures.

While the initial investment is substantial, the long-term economic and clinical benefits – including a potential for massive foreign currency savings – are expected to far outweigh the costs.

The call for tax exemption

Dr AM Shamim, managing director of Labaid Group, told The Business Standard that his hospital is currently negotiating the purchase of surgical robots with companies in South Korea and China.

He indicated that the primary obstacle is the finalisation of tax decisions, stating, “We have verbally informed the DGDA and discussed the matter with senior health ministry officials. The main delay concerns finalising the tax decision.”

Dr Shamim has urged the government to waive taxes on the first five imported robotic systems. He argued that this initial fiscal incentive would yield a far higher economic return: “Even if the government forgoes tax, the economic return will be far higher. Exemption for the first five machines could retain at least Tk900 crore annually within the country.”

Tk1,000cr spent on robotic surgeries aboard

Dr AM Shamim said around 30 Bangladeshi patients travel abroad each month solely for prostate robotic surgery, costing nearly Tk30 crore monthly.

“The cost could reach up to Tk1,000 crore annually for other robotic surgeries. Once the service is available locally, patients will access advanced treatment sooner, and the country will save substantial foreign currency.”

Dr Shamim noted that prostate robotic surgery costs around Tk30 lakh in India, Tk60 lakh in Bangkok, and up to Tk80 lakh in Singapore. “We could provide the same surgery for around Tk15 lakh here.”

Preparation to introduce robots

Dr Md Fazlarabbi Khan, general manager at United Hospital, said the hospital applied for DGDA approval three months ago. “We are negotiating to buy the machines at the lowest possible price to make the service affordable for patients,” he said.

Arif Mahmud, director of Medical Services at Evercare Hospital, said they applied for approval two and a half months ago. “Patients today are aware and demand world-class technology. We are introducing this service in response to their needs.”

While costs are yet to be finalised, he estimated robotic surgeries could cost Tk1.5-2 lakh more than traditional procedures.

Dr Shamim said Labaid plans to train surgeons with international support.

“The supplier’s team will assist during the first 10 surgeries. We already have surgeons trained in robotic techniques, and more professionals will develop as the programme expands,” he said.

Benefits of robotic surgery

According to Mayo Clinic, robotic or robot-assisted surgery uses a camera arm and mechanical arms with surgical instruments, controlled by the surgeon from a console. The system provides a high-definition 3D view and allows minimally invasive operations through tiny incisions.

Dr Sarkar Kamrun Jahan Jhinuk, a consultant at United Hospital and the country’s first robotic surgery fellow, said the benefits extend to patients, surgeons, and overall clinical outcomes.

“Complex operations can be done through tiny incisions, reducing hospital stays and speeding recovery. It also offers cosmetic benefits, as there are no large scars,” she added.

Robotic instruments can reach deep cavities where conventional laparoscopic tools fail. “The non-touch technique nearly eliminates infection risks. The robot also reduces the surgeon’s physical strain and increases accuracy, especially in long cancer or HIPEC surgeries,” she explained.

Dr Jhinuk, who completed her fellowship at Korea University Anam Hospital, said robotic technology is now used across major surgical departments globally, including gynaecology, urology, hepatobiliary, colorectal, breast, head and neck, and cardiac surgery.

“The United States approved robotic surgery in 2000 and now uses sixth-generation systems. We are only beginning with the first generation in 2025. Without timely adoption, we risk falling further behind global medical standards,” she said.

Labaid’s Dr Shamim added that robotic surgery ensures greater accuracy and fewer side effects. “For prostate cancer, it minimises urinary incontinence. In ovarian surgeries, the robot can remove small tumours without damaging reproductive structures, preserving fertility for young women.”

Current robotic medical care in Bangladesh

While Bangladesh has yet to conduct full-scale operations with its own surgical systems, it has made limited strides in robotic healthcare.

In August, the country’s first Robotic Rehabilitation Centre opened at Bangladesh Medical University with 62 robots, including 22 AI-enabled units, for physiotherapy and neuro-rehabilitation.

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum at the inauguration said the government plans to introduce three to four robotic surgical systems. “Surgical robots will be distributed across districts to spare patients the burden of travelling to Dhaka,” she said.

Earlier, in January 2024, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases performed robotic-assisted stenting on two patients using a trial machine supplied by a French company.

India introduced its first surgical robot at AIIMS in 2000 and now performs more than 20,000 robotic procedures annually across over 70 hospitals.