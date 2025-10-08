Miss International Bangladesh 2025 has officially concluded with the crowning of Jessia Islam as this year’s titleholder. The journey began with thousands of online applications from across the country, showcasing the dreams and aspirations of young women determined to represent Bangladesh on a global stage.

After a rigorous selection process, the contestants were narrowed down to a Top 9, who embarked on an inspiring journey of grooming sessions, photoshoots, and content creation designed to highlight their personality, skills, and confidence.

For the second consecutive year, Shokubutsu proudly sponsored Miss International Bangladesh, supporting the platform in its mission to empower women and amplify voices for positive change.

From the Top 9, three finalists were chosen after much deliberation: Jessia Islam, Sajria Tabassum Proma, and Somaya Harun. Following the final round, Jessia Islam was crowned Miss International Bangladesh 2025, with Sajria Tabassum Proma named First Runner-Up and Somaya Harun as Second Runner-Up.

The press conference was attended by numerous media representatives, along with Azra Mahmood, National Director of Miss International Bangladesh and Founder of Azra Mahmood Talent Camp (AMTC), and key representatives from Shokubutsu.