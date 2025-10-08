Dissenting notes must be considered in July Charter: Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission Vice Chairman Professor Ali Riaz has said that the dissenting opinions or “notes of dissent” given by political parties on the July National Charter 2025 must also be taken into serious consideration during its implementation.

Speaking at the opening of the commission’s fifth meeting on Wednesday afternoon, he said that even if all parties are not in full agreement, these objections must be clearly presented to the public when seeking their final approval through a referendum.

Riaz stated that the commission aims to submit its final proposal to the government after reviewing all opinions and objections from the participating parties. He expressed hope that the final recommendations would be submitted by October 10, and that the signing ceremony by political parties would be completed between October 15 and 16.

Representatives of major political parties in the country are taking part in the meeting, which aims to prepare a unanimous roadmap for the implementation of the July National Charter and present it to the government.