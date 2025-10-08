Anwar Aldin exchanges views with Tower Hamlets Mayor in London

London, Oct 8 : Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and Joint Editor of the Daily Ittefaq, Anwar Aldin has exchanged views with Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets Lutfur Rahman at his office in London on Wednesday.

During the meeting eminent journalist Anwar Aldin emphasized the strides made by the British-Bangladeshi community in education, leadership development, and civic engagement across the United Kingdom.

Welcoming Anwar Aldin to London, Lutfur Rahman said that “It is a privilege to receive award-winning journalist Anwar Aldin, whose exceptional work in investigative journalism has left a lasting impact.”

Lutfur Rahman, first elected Mayor from the Bangladeshi diaspora in Tower Hamlets expressed hope that the practice of democracy in Bangladesh would be further strengthened, and the people’s voting rights would be consolidated through fair and transparent elections.

He also said “It is our expectation that the fundamental rights of common people in Bangladesh, such as freedom of expression, law and justice, education, and healthcare, should not be obstructed or subjected to discrimination.”

At the same time, he highlighted the importance of utilizing Bangladesh’s human resources as a national asset, similar to China and India.

Lutfur Rahman made history as the first non-white elected Mayor in the United Kingdom. He served as the Executive Mayor of London’s Tower Hamlets Borough, the UK’s third-largest economic area, valued at about 40 billion pounds with a population of approximately 350,000, and leads around 10,500 officers and employees.

The area includes the modern business city Canary Wharf, as well as Bangla Town and historic sites like the Tower of London, elevating London’s culture, heritage, and economic significance to new heights.

Since taking office for a third term, Mayor Lutfur Rahman has implemented several innovative public welfare programmes over the past three years.

During the meeting, Mayor Lutfur Rahman’s Strategic Advisor (Ethnic Media) Muhammad Zubair, Mayor’s Office Media Chief Georgie Robertson, Policy Advisor Sun Henry, and other officials also extended greetings to BSS Chairman Anwar Aldin.

Present at the meeting were BNP Central Committee’s International Affairs Secretary Anwar Hossain Khokon, young entrepreneur and lecturer Dr. Md. Ataur Rahman and community leader Bappi Hossain, among others.

Anwar Aldin expressed satisfaction over the meeting with Mayor Lutfur Rahman and exchanged views on the issues of progress of British-Bangladeshi community, education, development of leadership and social participation.