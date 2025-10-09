‘500 bhories of gold’ looted from Malibagh jewellery shop

Robbers looted around 500 bhories of gold ornaments from a jewellery shop inside Fortune Shopping Mall in the capital’s Malibagh area on Wednesday night, owners claimed.

According to Ramna Police Station inspector Tariqul Islam, the robbers entered ‘Shompa Jewelers’ breaking lock of the shutter at night. Later, they robbed the gold ornaments. Owners claimed that around 500 bhories of gold have been looted.

“We have not yet been able to verify the truth of this claim. But there has been a major theft in the shop. We are trying to collect CCTV footage from the market. The CID team is working at the scene. We hope to identify and arrest those involved in this incident soon,” he added.

Shop owner Achinta Kumar Bishwas said that he closed the shop at 9PM on Wednesday and went home. The next morning, he learned about the incident from the market’s security guard and found his shop completely empty.