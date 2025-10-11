Moulvibazar farmer finds success with pesticide-free tomatoes

A local farmer Yakub Ali is setting an inspiring example through the successful cultivation of pesticide-free tomatoes during the winter season at Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar district.

His venture, requiring relatively low investment, has drawn growing interest among local farmers looking for profitable alternatives in vegetable farming.

With the arrival of winter, farmers in the region have increased cultivation of early-season vegetables, especially high-yield tomato varieties.

In Kamalganj Municipality’s ward no. 4, many farmers are now cultivating tomatoes with a 80–90-day growth cycle, aiming for high profits.

Across various villages including Madhabpur, Munshibazar, Adampur, Alinagar and Islampur, fields are blooming with healthy tomato plants laden with clusters of green and ripening tomatoes.

The harvest is nearing and fresh, pesticide-free tomatoes are expected to hit both wholesale and retail markets within the next few days.

Local residents credit Yakub Ali’s success as a major source of motivation in the area.

Upazila agriculture office is also showing strong interest in expanding off-season tomato cultivation.

Yakub’s farm stands as a practical example of how modern agricultural methods and proper utilization of government support can bring change and profit to the sector.

Speaking about his experience, Yakub Ali said, “I cultivated tomatoes and eggplants on 60 decimals of land, with a total cost of about Tk 100,000. My field is now full of flowering and fruiting plants. I hope to start selling fresh, pesticide-free tomatoes within a week.”

Currently, tomatoes are selling at Tk 120–130 per kilogram in the market. He expects to earn Tk 250,000 from the harvest, with a projected profit of around Tk 150,000 after expenses.

Emphasizing the profitability of vegetable farming, he added, “People often say agriculture isn’t profitable anymore. I completely disagree. With the right methods, agriculture can be highly rewarding.”

Upazila Agriculture Officer Jayanta Kumar Roy noted that the demand and market price for tomatoes have remained favourable in recent years.

“After harvesting Aman paddy, early winter tomato varieties can be grown successfully. Farmers usually get good prices during the early market phase. Given the strong yield this year, many are expecting a good return,” he said.

To maintain profitability, farmers are being advised to cultivate high-yield hybrid tomato varieties, ensuring continued success in the seasons to come.