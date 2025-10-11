Dengue claims deaths of 220 people this year

A total of 220 people have, so far, died from dengue this year.

ATM Saiful Islam, additional secretary of the Health Services Division, came up with this information on Thursday at a press briefing on the 'Typhoid Vaccination Campaign-2025'.

The number of dengue cases is higher than last year, the mortality rate is lower, said Director General of Health Services Professor Dr Md Abu Zafar.

In 2023, more than 300,000 people were infected with dengue and died around 1,750. In 2024, about 105,000 cases were reported and 520 deaths, he added.