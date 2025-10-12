2 held with hemp in Habiganj

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested two suspected drug peddlers from Olipur Rail Crossing area in Shayestaganj of Habiganj district on Saturday.

The arrested were Saiful Alam, 48 of Chhalimpur village under Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram district and Rubel Hossain, 30 of Korital area under Lakshmipur Sadar upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB officials conducted a drive at Olipur Rail Crossing area and arrested the duo.

RAB also seized 54 kg of hemp from their possessions.

RAB confirmed the incident through a press briefing and said that those arrested were handed over to Shayestaganj Police Station for legal action.