Nationwide typhoid vaccination campaign begins

The nationwide month-long “Typhoid Vaccination Campaign-2025” began today, with the aim of providing Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) free of cost to over five crore children.

Under the campaign, the government will administer vaccines to children from pre-primary to class nine (or equivalent) at schools and at community-level EPI centres till November 13.

To receive the vaccine, parents or guardians must complete an online registration by submitting the child’s birth registration details at vaxepi.gov.bd.

Inaugurating the campaign at Maple Leaf International School in the capital’s Dhanmondi as the chief guest, Director General (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr Md Abu Jafor said that registration for the vaccine can be done easily through the website using the 17-digit birth registration number, and the process will continue until the end of the campaign.

“Those without birth certificates will be listed separately to ensure vaccination through special arrangements,” he added.

Prof Jafor said that since 1979, the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) under the DGHS of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been working to reduce deaths and disabilities caused by vaccine-preventable diseases among children, adolescents, and women of reproductive age.

“Every year, around 42 lakh children are vaccinated against various life-threatening infectious diseases, preventing nearly one lakh child deaths,” he said.

The DGHS chief said typhoid fever is one of the most severe vaccine-preventable diseases in Bangladesh, caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. Bangladesh is among the countries with the highest prevalence of typhoid.

He noted that typhoid spreads mainly through contaminated water, food, and poor hygiene, and children aged between nine months and 15 years are the most vulnerable. “A 2021 study found that around 8,000 people died of typhoid in Bangladesh, of whom about 6,000, or 68 percent, were children under 15,” he added.

Professor Jafor said drug-resistant typhoid has now become a global health concern as many common antibiotics are losing their effectiveness. “Therefore, it is possible to reduce the rate of infection and reduce the unnecessary use of antibiotics by receiving typhoid vaccination,” he said.

The DGHS chief said that the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) is a safe and effective vaccine, tested and approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). “It contains both protein and sugar components, generating long-lasting immunity. The government only uses tested and safe vaccines-not experimental ones,” he added.

He said countries like Pakistan and Nepal have already successfully introduced this vaccine. “The vaccine builds long-term immunity among children and reduces the risk of drug-resistant typhoid. Minor reactions such as redness, mild pain, fever, or fatigue may occur after vaccination, which subside naturally,” he explained.

The DG also clarified that the vaccine contains no ingredients prohibited under Islamic law, and it has been certified halal by the Saudi Arabia Halal Center.

He concluded saying, “Vaccination has helped Bangladesh eradicate polio, control hepatitis B, measles, and rubella, and eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus. Likewise, typhoid can be controlled and even eradicated through vaccination.”