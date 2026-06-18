Tuku orders overhaul of Tangail Medical College Hospital after surprise inspection

State minister for Fisheries and Livestock Sultan Salauddin Tuku today paid a surprise visit to Tangail Medical College Hospital and expressed strong dissatisfaction over alleged mismanagement, irregularities and the quality of services being provided there.

The state minister arrived directly from Dhaka at noon and inspected various wards, the emergency unit, outpatient department and hospital toilets.

During the visit, he spoke with patients and their attendants to learn about the overall quality of healthcare services, cleanliness, medicine supply and hospital management.

Tuku found that more than 50 doctors, nurses and staff members were absent from duty out of a total workforce of 335. Alleging negligence in supervision, he directed authorities to issue an immediate show-cause notice to the hospital’s Deputy Director, Dr. Md. Kamrul Kibria.

He also ordered the cancellation of all types of leave for the next 15 to 20 days and warned that those unwilling to perform their duties properly could seek employment elsewhere.

As news of the minister’s visit spread, patients and their relatives gathered around him and voiced complaints regarding various irregularities, suffering caused by poor services, the activities of broker syndicates and failure to receive expected medical care.

After hearing the complaints, Tuku expressed frustration over the situation, saying conditions had deteriorated to a level that almost resembled an abandoned institution.

The state minister also voiced concern over the unhygienic condition of hospital toilets. He later sought explanations from Hospital Director Dr. Mohammad Abdul Kuddus on several issues and instructed him to undertake an urgent overhaul of the facility.

Tuku also spoke with Ansar personnel on duty and directed them to take a strict stance against the unrestricted entry of drug addicts and unauthorized outsiders into the hospital premises.

To ensure discipline and security, he instructed police and executive magistrates to conduct regular mobile court drives on the hospital grounds.

Addressing the hospital director, the minister said the purpose of the surprise inspection was to observe the actual situation on the ground.

“We will improve this hospital. There is enough space and potential, but management must be strengthened. If there is an environment for drug abuse inside a hospital, then it ceases to function as a hospital. No one remains safe in such a situation, including patients. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Talking to journalists after the inspection, Tuku said numerous allegations of irregularities had long surrounded Tangail Medical College Hospital and that his visit had confirmed many of them.

“We will ensure better healthcare services for the people by improving cleanliness and eliminating irregularities. Those involved in wrongdoing will face action,” he added.