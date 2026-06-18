Bangladesh calls for stronger humanitarian action and women’s leadership in peacebuilding at UN Forum

Bangladesh has called for strengthened humanitarian assistance, greater protection of civilians and enhanced women’s participation in peacebuilding as global crises continue to deepen.

Addressing the 2026 ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment on Wednesday (17 June), State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to humanitarian principles

She also highlighted Bangladesh’s ongoing efforts to expand social protection, strengthen disaster preparedness, empower women and support vulnerable communities under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

At the UN Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), the state minister underscored the important role played by women in peacebuilding and praised the contributions of Bangladeshi women peacekeepers serving in UN missions.

The state minister expressed concern over the plight of women and children in the conflict situations and called for closing the financial gaps. She also urged for sustained international support for the Rohingya refugees’ repatriation to their own country.

On 18 June, the state minister will participate in High-Level Panel Discussion 2 of the 2026 ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment and lead the Bangladesh delegation in a bilateral meeting with Sima Bahous, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women at United Nations Headquarters in New York.