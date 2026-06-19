Ninth-grader dies from alleged faulty medication at Thakurgaon hospital

A ninth-grade student, Khadijatul Kubra Mim, 14, died from alleged faulty medical treatmentat Thakurgaon 250-Bed General Hospital on Thursday night.

According to the family, Mim was taken to the hospital’s emergency department after suffering from vomiting and abdominal pain. A female physician admitted her to the surgery ward and prescribed several injections and medications. Relatives claim that a nurse administered the injections, and within minutes of receiving an antibiotic injection, her condition deteriorated dramatically. They allege that she began foaming at the mouth and collapsed, leading to her death.

Mim’s father, Abul Fazal Raja, told reporters: “My daughter was admitted after we brought her to the hospital. About three minutes after she was given the injection, she became seriously ill and died. We want a fair investigation and punishment for those responsible.”

When asked about the incident, the hospital’s Resident Medical Officer (RMO) declined to speak to journalists.

However, Dr Russell, a physician working in the emergency department, said that the patient had been given initial treatment for vomiting and abdominal pain and was advised to undergo several diagnostic tests. He noted that the patient died before those tests could be completed.

“After reviewing the prescription, I did not initially find any indication of improper treatment,” he said. “The matter can only be confirmed through a formal investigation.”

Mim hailed from Munshipara area in Thakurgaon municipality.