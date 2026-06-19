State minister opposes naming educational institutions after him

State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives and lawmaker from Bogura-2 (Shibganj-Mokamtala) constituency Mir Shahe Alam has requested the education ministry not to approve the naming of any educational institution after him.

In this regard, he sent a demi-official (DO) letter to the secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Ministry of Education on 1 June 2026.

In the letter, the state minister said that since assuming office, different individuals had been submitting proposals to name educational institutions after him on their own initiative and for personal interests, which he described as undesirable and unwelcome.

He said preserving the long-standing traditions, identities and distinctiveness of educational institutions is more appropriate than renaming them.

Mir Shahe Alam noted that he had been working for the expansion of education in the Shibganj-Mokamtala area for many years through land donations, land purchases with his own funds, bearing establishment costs and providing overall patronage.

According to the letter, several educational institutions were established or developed with his direct support since 1997. These include Mirbari Government Primary School (1997), Betgari Mirbari Government Orphanage (2004), Betgari Mir Shahe Alam Girls’ High School (2001), Betgari Mir Shahe Alam Technical School and BM College (2004), Tiail Mir Laboni Government Primary School (2012), Betgari Mir Shahe Alam Fisheries and Agricultural Technology Institute (2013), Betgari Mir Mahatab-Shahe Alam Women’s Dakhil Madrasa (2023), Mokamtala Mir Shahe Alam-Chattar Talukdar College (2023), Kichak Mir Shahe Alam College (2023) and Betgari Mir Shahe Alam Veterinary Institute (2025).

In the concluding part of the letter, the state minister clearly requested that no proposal for naming any educational institution after him or his family members, beyond those already bearing such names, be accepted or approved.

He also emphasised the importance of preserving the original names and identities of traditional educational institutions.

Copies of the letter were reportedly sent to the chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rajshahi, the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the registrar of National University.