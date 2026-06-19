Police uniform design revised

The Police Headquarters on Friday issued an official gazette confirming the revision of police uniform design and colours.

As per the gazette notification, the old light olive shirts will be restored for metropolitan police units, and deep blue shirts will be rolled out for the district-level and other police units.

The khaki pants will remain the same across all police units, said the notification signed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir.

The changes will not apply to APBn, SPBn, SB, CID, and RAB.

Following the ouster of Awami League regime on 5 August 2024, the interim government decided to alter the police uniform colours. The move was aimed at overhauling the force amid public anger over its atrocious role during the Awami League regime.

However, questions were raised over the practical effectiveness of the change, and many policemen were also displeased at the revised colours: iron-coloured shirts and coffee (shell)-coloured pants.

After the BNP government assumed power, the Bangladesh Police sent a proposal to the Home Ministry, seeking the revocation of interim government’s dress code revisions, and asking for new uniform designs.