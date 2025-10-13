Sand worker’s body recovered in Habiganj river

Fire Service recovered the body of a sand worker who went missing while illegally extracting sand from a river at Nabiganj upazila in Habiganj district early Monday.

The deceased is identified as Golam Rabbi, 32, son of late Abdul Haque, a resident of Barguna district. He was working as a labourer on a boat.

According to locals, the incident occurred in the Kushiyara river on Sunday afternoon in the Kumar Kanda area of Dighalbak union when workers were illegally extracting sand.

Being informed, Habiganj Fire Service diving team recovered the body early Monday morning.

Locals also added that several companies, including Wahid Enterprise and Talukdar Enterprise, have been illegally extracting sand from the river in the area without following regulations. For their work, a boat from Sohag Enterprise was rented, and Golam was working on the boat as a labourer.