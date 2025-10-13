Anti-Israel protest in Pakistan leaves 5 dead

At least five people were killed and dozens injured during violent clashes between Pakistan police and hardline group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Monday, officials reported.

The protest, called by TLP a week before US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire announcement, has a history of turning violent in previous demonstrations. The march, covering nearly 400 kilometers from Lahore to the capital Islamabad, began last Friday on the historic Grand Trunk Road. Authorities attempted to block the protest at several points, triggering widespread clashes.

In Islamabad, police tried to disperse hundreds of protesters in the Murree Road area. TLP supporters reportedly fired at police and set fire to over 40 vehicles. The confrontations lasted more than three hours.

Among the dead were a police officer, three protesters, and a bystander. Several dozen demonstrators have been arrested, and many others sustained injuries. While access routes to Islamabad had been blocked since the march began, authorities partially reopened them on Monday.

TLP claimed some of its supporters were killed and injured by police gunfire, and its leader Saad Rizvi sustained three gunshot wounds. Provincial government officials have yet to comment on these allegations.

Rizvi had earlier stated that the march was intended to express solidarity with Palestinians and protest against Israeli actions. The group had previously called for a nationwide boycott of Israeli products. On Monday, as part of the Hamas ceasefire agreement, the last 20 Israeli hostages captured during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks were released.