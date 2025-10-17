Commission revises July Charter after protests turn violent

National Consensus Commission made urgent amendments to the July Charter pledge on Friday following daylong protests by ‘July Fighters’ at South Plaza of National Parliament in Dhaka.

The demonstrators had demanded official recognition, legal immunity and rehabilitation for their role in 2024 mass uprising, prompting a swift response from the Commission amid escalating tensions.

Vice-chairman of the Commission, Professor Ali Riaz, announced the revision publicly, stating that Clause 5 of the July Charter had been modified to reflect the protesters’ demands.

He said the decision came after consultations with political parties and was aimed at addressing the concerns of those injured and bereaved during the uprising.

The revised clause now includes commitments to justice for those killed, state recognition of the martyrs, legal protection, monthly allowances, medical care and rehabilitation for the wounded, along with guarantees for the safety and rights of all affected.

Earlier in the day, protesters broke through a parliamentary gate and occupied the stage area prepared for the charter signing ceremony.

When police attempted to disperse them, scuffles broke out, leading to vandalism, clashes and road blockades near Manik Mia Avenue.

Some demonstrators set fire to barricades and tents, turning parts of the area into a conflict zone.

Despite the unrest, the Commission has confirmed that the charter signing ceremony will proceed as scheduled.

Security remains tight around the parliament complex.