Fouzul affirms neutrality amid allegations

Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan has addressed questions about his neutrality following a meeting with the chief adviser and three political parties.

In a Facebook post on Friday, he said his name appeared on one party’s list, but stressed, “I am not accustomed to biased thinking or decision-making.” He emphasized that he has always carried out government duties without favoritism.

Khan suggested that issuing a decree barring interim government advisers, special assistants, and contract officials from accepting lucrative posts in future elected governments could resolve such concerns.

However, he clarified that this rule would not apply to those resigning before the election schedule is announced.