One killed, 30 injured as bus overturns in Habiganj

One person was killed and at least 30 others were injured when a bus overturned at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj early Monday.

The accident occurred around 6:30am on Monday on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Bezura area of Madhabpur.

The dead was identified as Badol Mia, 40, from Birpasha village under Bijoynagar upazila in Brahmanbaria district.

According to witnesses and injured passengers, the group was returning home after visiting a shrine in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj on Sunday. They were travelling in a passenger bus of “Diganta Paribahan.” When the bus reached Bezura area, it was hit head-on by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction. The impact caused the bus to lose control and plunge into a roadside ditch, leaving many passengers trapped under the vehicle. Badol Mia died on the spot.

Madhabpur Fire Service and police rushed to the scene and, with the help of locals, carried out a rescue operation. The injured were taken to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex.

Sub-inspector Pronoyel Chakma of Madhabpur Police Station said, “We reached the spot immediately after receiving the news and, with assistance from the Fire Service, rescued the victims. Both vehicles involved in the accident have been recovered, and traffic on the highway has returned to normal.”