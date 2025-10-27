Madrid end El Clasico losing streak with 2-1 win

Real Madrid ended a four-match El Clasico losing streak with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Barcelona in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Madrid in the 22nd minute with a clinical finish after a well-worked move through the right flank from Jude Bellingham.

In the 38th minute, Barcelona responded midway as Fermin Lopez equalised, capitalising on a defensive lapse to beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from close range.

Just before the break, Jude Bellingham restored Madrid’s lead in the 43rd minute, slotting home a rebound after a goalmouth scramble, sending the home crowd into raptures.

The first half was packed with drama as Real Madrid had two goals ruled out for offside following VAR reviews. They were also denied a penalty after another VAR intervention overturned the referee’s initial decision.

The second half was tense but the scoreline remained unchanged. Real had several chances but were denied by an excellent display from Barca keeper Wojciech Szczesny, who kept out Mbappe’s penalty early in the second half.

Barcelona barely threatened Real keeper Thibaut Courtois after the break and finished the match with 10 men after midfielder Pedri earned a second yellow card for a sliding tackle from behind on Aurelien Tchouameni in added time.

Madrid’s disciplined defence and sharp counterattacks allowed them to hold on for the win, giving coach Xabi Alonso a much-needed boost and putting them back on track in the league standings.

The victory also provides a psychological edge as both teams continue their battle for supremacy in Spanish football.

Real moved to 27 points at the top of the LaLiga standings, five ahead of Barcelona in second.