Manpower crisis in Sylhet RHD: Deadlock in the Road and Ferry Department over salary demands

There are 15 vacant posts, including the ferry department, in the Topkhana office of the Additional Chief Engineer of the Sylhet Road and Highways Department. The head clerk has been working in the same position in the ferry department office for 25 years. Surprisingly, the head clerk has completed his service life but is now working in that position under the master rule. But 44 employees of the Road and Highways Department, including him, have not been receiving salaries for the past four months. On the one hand, non-appointment to the vacant posts, and on the other hand, the strike movement demanding the salaries of the master rule employees has created a deadlock in the Road and Ferry Department of Sylhet.

Sources in the Road and Ferry Department said that 11 posts are vacant in the Road Division Office in Sylhet. And 4 more posts are vacant in the Sub-Division Ferry Department. The posts of high-level assistant, office assistant, computer operator, driver, accountant – these posts of the Road Division Office are vacant. No appointments are being made to these posts for many years. Similarly, many posts of Sub Division Ferry Sub-Division are vacant. No appointments are being made for the posts of High-level Assistant, Office Assistant cum Computer Operator, Store Keeper, Mechanic, Electrician, Welder, Helper and Peon. People are being brought in and made to work in these posts under Master Rule. But about 44 Master Rule employees of the two offices of Sylhet SOW have not been getting their salaries for four months. They are continuously agitating for their salaries this month.

It has been found that Shamsul Haque has been working as the Head Clerk of the Ferry Sub-Division of the Additional Chief Engineer’s Building in Topkhana for 25 years. His service period has recently ended. He is receiving retirement money from the government. In addition, he is again working in the same Head Clerk post in the same office under Master Rule. That is, although his service life has ended in the government’s records, he is supposed to be retired. But on the pretext of ‘there are no people in the office’, he is being made to work as the Head Clerk again. However, no one else is being appointed to this post. Due to non-appointment, there is no alternative head clerk in the office except Shamsul Haque. There are allegations that Shamsul Haque is involved in nepotism and irregularities in the ferry department. He has now given his son a job in the same office. As an old man in the office, Shamsul Haque is committing various irregularities in the allocation of 2 crore taka annually. He is involved in the division of work with specific contractors after receiving commission. There are even allegations that the contractors have to pay commission to Shamsul Haque to get the check. Not only Shamsul Haque, many government posts in this office are being kept vacant and run by master rule employees. The surprising thing is that they have not been getting their salaries for four months.

When asked about this, Shamsul Haque said, I have been working in this office for 25 years. My term has ended. I want to retire. But due to lack of people, I am being made to work again under master rule. Hire people, I want to leave tomorrow.’

According to sources, Master Rule employees are continuously protesting at the Chowhatta and Topkhana offices of the Sylhet Road Department demanding the cancellation of the new rules, including salaries. Last week, they held a procession and rally inside the Chowhatta Road Department in Sylhet. Later, they formed a human chain in front of the Chowhatta Road Building. The speakers in the human chain said that they want thirty days’ salary calculated daily. If they are given 22 days’ salary under the new rules, they will be discriminated against. Therefore, they are demanding the cancellation of this new rule.

Sylhet Road Workers Union President Md. Joynal Abedin said, “The salaries of 44 of us in the Road Department are pending for four months. They want to pay 22 days’ salary under the new rules to the Master Rule employees. We want to be paid thirty days’ salary. We will continue the protest until our demands are met.”

Bangladesh Road Building Investigation Department Dhaka Executive Engineer Mohammad Mahbub Alam said, “We want to hire people for these positions.” But those who are working here are the ones who are filing lawsuits and blocking the recruitment. Even then, efforts are being made to recruit new people. If any complaint is received against Sylhet Head Clerk Shamsul Haque, an investigation will be conducted and action will be taken. I hope the master rule salary issue will be resolved.