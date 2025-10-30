Asif Nazrul criticizes political rift, says CA to decide on referendum

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul on Thursday expressed frustration over the growing divide among political parties regarding the proposed national referendum, describing the lack of consensus after extensive dialogue as “deeply frustrating.”

Speaking at a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy, Nazrul said the issue of rising tensions and disagreements was discussed at the Council of Advisers meeting.

“The Consensus Commission proposed two options: implement the July Charter first and hold the referendum; or if not done within 270 days, the constitutional amendment would take effect automatically. The other option is to leave the matter to the elected parliament. Parties remain sharply divided over which option they find acceptable, and disagreements over the timing of the referendum have peaked,” he said.

Nazrul warned that any attempt by a political party to impose its stance on the government would undermine the spirit of July.

“Whatever anyone says, the election will be held in the first half of February. But creating a proper electoral environment is not solely the government’s responsibility—political parties share that responsibility,” he added.

When asked who would make the final decision on the referendum, Nazrul said Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will decide, with advisers acting as consultants.

“This decision will be taken by the Chief Adviser himself. He will consult us if necessary and once made, we will stand firmly by it. The decision will come very soon,” he said.

Responding to questions about political ultimatums, Nazrul noted, “If any party sets a deadline or tries to enforce its stance, it only shows a lack of consensus among them. It also signals that they want the government to uphold their partisan position. They have had enough time for discussions. The disunity they are showing now should make them reflect on the spirit of July.”

Nazrul also discussed the timeframe for implementing the July Charter, noting that the feasibility of automatic implementation within 270 days is under review.

Preliminary discussions have been held on issuing an order to implement the Charter and a decision is expected soon.