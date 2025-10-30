Mixed Fruit Kheer

Ingredients:

* 1 ltr milk

* 1/2 cup or as per taste sugar

* 1 cup Mixed seasonal fruits

* Banana, apple, mango, peach or pears, grapes

* 6-7 saffron strands

* 1/2 tsp cardamoms powder

* 1-2 tsp corn starch (custard powder can be used)

* as needed Chopped dry fruits (optional)

Method:

1. Boil the milk in a heavy bottom pan on low flame. Stir continuously till it thickens.

2. In other non-stick pan add fruits apple and pear/peach. Add 1tbsp sugar and saute for few minutes. Keep aside.

3. Now in a bowl add corn starch and some water to make a paste without lumps. Now add it in boiling milk to adjust it’s consistency. Keep stirring.

4. Now add sugar and saffron Mix it well. When milk gets thickens switch off the flame. Add cardamom powder. Let it cool now.

5. Now add all chopped and sauteed fruits in the milk. Mix it well.

6. Transfer the kheer in serving bowls and garnish with dry fruits and chopped fruits.