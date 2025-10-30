Bangladesh’s remittance surpasses $10bn in FY’s first 4 months

Remittance inflows to Bangladesh have exceeded $10 billion during the first four months (July–October) of the 2025-26 fiscal year, marking a 14.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Bangladesh Bank Assistant Spokesperson Shahriar Siddiqui said the inflow crossed the $10 billion mark within the first 29 days of October. During this period last fiscal year, remittance totaled $8.75 billion.

In October 2025 alone, $2.43 billion was sent through banking channels, up 10.2 percent from $2.20 billion in October 2024. On October 29, the inflow was $93 million. September 2025 saw $2.68 billion, a 12 percent increase year-on-year, while August recorded $2.42 billion, up 9 percent. July’s inflow was $2.47 billion.

Banking officials noted that strong expatriate earnings have supported foreign currency reserves and eased pressure on the dollar. Government measures against illegal money transfers and incentives for legal channels have contributed to the growth.

According to Bangladesh Bank, gross foreign exchange reserves stand at $32.14 billion, while reserves under the IMF’s BPM6 standard are $27.34 billion.

In FY 2024-25, remittance reached a record $30.33 billion, up nearly $6.5 billion (27 percent) compared to FY 2023-24.