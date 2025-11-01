Jamaat Ameer Dr. Shafiq in London: “Referendum First, Otherwise, No Value in the Election”

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman has said that the upcoming national election will have no value unless a referendum is held beforehand regarding July Charter.

He stated, “Jamaat does not give anyone false assurances, we only say what we can truly do. We do not imagine anything beyond the moral hopes and aspirations of the people.”

Highlighting corruption as a grave national problem, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman declared, “If Jamaat comes to power, it will declare a war against corruption , and will prove that commitment through action.”

On the rights of expatriates, he said, “Expatriates are the major driving force behind the country’s economy. There will be no compromise on their rights. We have always been vocal about ensuring that expatriates get their right to vote. In the changing circumstances, by the grace of Allah, as the environment becomes favourable, we have spoken strongly at every relevant level about securing all the rights of expatriates.”

He further said, “Our clear position is this: those whose remittances strengthen the foundation of the country’s economy cannot be deprived of their voting rights.”

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks while responding to questions at a press conference held at 11:00 AM on Friday (31 August) at the Hyatt Palace Hotel on Whitechapel Road, East London.

Regarding the trial of 25 army officers accused of enforced disappearances and killings, the Jamaat Ameer said, “We stand against any form of crime. Those who have violated human rights by oppressing and torturing innocent people are guilty, regardless of whether they were army officers or anyone else. Whoever commits a crime is a criminal, and we have made that clear wherever necessary.”

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman spoke during a tea session with local journalists while on a stopover in London en route from the United States to Bangladesh.

Also present were Barrister Abu Bakar Molla, spokesperson for Jamaat-e-Islami Europe; Barrister Nazrul Islam, Jamaat representative and chairman of Save Bangladesh; Sirajul Islam Shaheen, former secretary of Sylhet Metropolitan Jamaat; Barrister Mahbubul Alam Salehi, and other Jamaat leaders.

Among journalists present were Syed Nahas Pasha, former president of the London Bangla Press Club; Muhammad Jubair, current president; Taisir Mahmud, general secretary; Abdul Munim Zahidi Carol and Akbar Hossain, senior journalists, along with representatives from various print, electronic, and online media outlets.

Earlier at 10:00 AM, during a meeting with business leaders, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman said Jamaat-e-Islami assures the nation that it wants to ensure a safe environment for business operations in Bangladesh. “As a political party, Jamaat has never taken any action harmful to the business community, and if given the opportunity to serve the nation again, we will not do anything that undermines their legitimate rights.”

He added, “Jamaat wants to create an investment environment in which no businessperson has to pay a single penny in bribes to get their work done.”

Dr. Shafiq continued, “We want our country to be free from corruption. We want foreign investors to come and invest freely, and our expatriate businesspeople to invest and operate with dignity. Through establishing an environment free of bribery, terrorism, and extortion, we aim to build a prosperous and beautiful country.”

The business meeting was conducted by Abdul Munim Zahidi Carol, a noted businessman and journalist, and presided over by Rafiq Haider, president of the British-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Also present were Golam Mortuza, Captain Kibria, Barrister Asaduzzaman, Barrister Fakhrul Islam, Muhammad Jubair, Shah Sherwan Kamali, Abdul Kalam Azad, Musaddiq Ahmed, Tipu Chowdhury, Barrister Khaled Saif Uddin, Kazi Faizul Islam Parvez, Helal Uddin, Barrister Abdul Halim Sarkar, Barrister Abu Sadat Md. Suhel, Giyas Ahmed Rana, Jahangir Haque, Barrister Zahir Ahmed, Abdul Wadud Deepak, Mizu Chowdhury, Monsur Ahmed Shaon, Abul Kalam, Abul Bashar, Najmul Hasan, Kamrul Huda Azad, Mihin Majumdar, Sheikh Mahbub Hossain, Saleh Ahmed, Abdul Bashit, Shahnur Ali, and Faisal Ahmed, among others.