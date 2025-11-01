Sylhet AL leader found dead on rooftop

Police recovered the body of a banned Awami League leader from the rooftop of his residence at Teligai village under Dakshin Surma upazila in Sylhet early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak, 55, vice-president of the South Surma upazila unit of Awami League.

Quoting local people, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Mohammad Saiful Islam said that Razzak was found lying in a pool of blood on the rooftop between 6:30am and 9:00am. “There are multiple stab wounds on the body.

The exact cause of death will be confirmed after autopsy, he said.

Family members said that Razzak went to the rooftop for a morning walk after Fajr prayers, as was his daily routine. When he did not return by 9:00am, relatives went upstairs and found his body in a corner of the rooftop.

They also claimed that CCTV footage from the house showed no outsiders entering the premises before the incident. “He had been suffering from mental distress for the last few months and was under treatment,” said a family member.

Dakshin Surma Police Station officer-in-charge Mizanur Rahman said, “While the family suspects suicide, we are initially treating the case as a homicide.”

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Quddus Chowdhury said that the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have visited the scene and started investigations.