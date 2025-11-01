7 dead, dozens injured in crowd surge at Hindu temple in India

At least seven people were killed and dozens injured in a crowd surge at the Swamy Venkateswara Temple in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, southern India, local authorities said Saturday.

The incident occurred as hundreds of devotees had gathered to observe “Ekadashi,” a sacred day in Hinduism dedicated to fasting and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu, senior police officer K. V. Maheswara Reddy told the Associated Press.

Reddy said the condition of at least three injured people is critical. All victims have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. He added that more casualties could be possible.

An initial investigation indicates that an iron grille meant to manage the queue of worshippers gave way, triggering the uncontrolled crowd surge, Reddy said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep grief and offered condolences to the bereaved families. “It is extremely tragic that devotees who came for darshan of the deity lost their lives in this manner,” he said on X.

Crowd surges at religious gatherings are common in India, where large numbers of devotees often overwhelm temple infrastructure and security measures. A similar incident in July at a northern Indian temple claimed six lives and left dozens injured.