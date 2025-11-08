Interim govt must serve people, not any party’s interest: Tarique

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said the interim government’s foremost responsibility is to establish a democratic and accountable administration through elections, not to serve the interest of any particular political party.

He made the remark while speaking virtually at a Hindu Representatives’ Conference organized by the Matua Bahujan Samaj Oikya Jote at Krishibid Institute in Dhaka on Saturday.

Tarique said, “One of the key duties of current interim government is to build a people-accountable government in a fascism-free Bangladesh through elections. It is certainly not the government’s task to fulfill anyone’s partisan agenda. That’s why BNP, instead of exerting pressure, has recorded notes of dissent where opinions differ.”

The BNP leader said nation now stands at a “historic opportunity” to restore democracy, justice, and people’s rights after fall of past authoritarianism.

However, he warned that attempts by some former allies in the anti-fascist movement could inadvertently destabilize the country, paving the way for the return of defeated autocratic forces.

Tarique cautioned that the “defeated fascist elements” might now be using covert tactics to obstruct democratic transition.

He urged both the interim government and all democratic forces to remain vigilant against such maneuvers.

“The best strategy to counter these covert attempts is to maintain and strengthen a broad anti-fascist national unity,” he added, emphasizing BNP’s commitment to cooperation with all democratic and anti-authoritarian forces, including interim government.

At the same event, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged the minority Hindu community to support BNP in the upcoming elections, saying, “Hindus, Muslims, and Buddhists — we are all brothers. Let us unite and vote for BNP to bring Tarique Rahman to power.”

Fakhrul said Tarique Rahman would ensure a safe and inclusive Bangladesh, pledging that BNP would stand by the legitimate demands of minority communities once in power.