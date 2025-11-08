Residential special school to close in December

A residential school described as a lifeline for autistic children will close next month after a south London council agreed it could no longer keep it open.

Bradstow School, in Kent, will shut on 31 December after the Wandsworth Council’s cabinet approved its closure, following what officers described as the “only option” left amid ongoing financial challenges.

The council had previously delayed the decision to allow governors more time to convert the school into an academy, but the Department for Education (DfE) rejected the proposal and advised the authority to proceed with closure.

A public consultation was completed in September and the recommendation was signed off.

Polly Benton, Bradstow’s business manager, speaking on behalf of the principal and governors, told councillors the school could have been financially viable if it had been allowed to admit new pupils this year. She asked for more time “to make an informed decision about academisation”.

Twelve children remain at the school, including one from Wandsworth.

Ms Benton said: “Over the past two years, decisions on Bradstow’s behalf have too often overlooked the best interests of the children.

“Many have been placed miles from their families, some now living in children’s homes without education, others receiving only a few hours of teaching each week and families uprooted simply to stay close to their child.”

Ana Popovici, the council’s executive director for children’s services, said all possible options to keep the school open had been explored but none would safeguard children’s welfare or the school’s long-term finances.

She said closure was now “the only option, the responsible course of action”.

She said the decision would allow the council to focus on specialist provision locally and “keep many more children closer to home and within their communities”.

Wandsworth took over the school in 1990 after the abolition of the Inner London Education Authority.

Although pupils have come from several councils, most have been from Kent.

The school caters for autistic children with complex needs aged between five and 19 and provides accommodation during term time.

A council report said Wandsworth had been working with Kent County Council since 2021 to explore transferring responsibility for the school, but Kent withdrew from the talks last October.

Officers said the school’s financial difficulties left no alternative but to propose closure, with other local authorities unwilling to pay the fees needed to keep it viable.

The school has an overall deficit of nearly £1m and holds debt with other councils of £5.3m, according to the report, including £4.6m with Kent.

Wandsworth has started legal proceedings to recover these fees from Kent.

The cabinet formally approved the school’s closure at the meeting.