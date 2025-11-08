Police fire tear gas, sound grenades to block pry teachers’ march

Assistant teachers of government primary schools faced police obstruction during their march from Central Shaheed Minar toward Shahbagh on Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement deployed water cannons, tear gas, and sound grenades around 3:30 PM, leaving several teachers injured and dispersing the procession.

The protest was part of a larger movement that began at 9:00 AM, with thousands of teachers gathering at Shaheed Minar to demand implementation of three long-standing demands. They pledged to continue their sit-in until their demands are met.

Protesters highlighted the salary disparity compared to other government positions: qualified officials in equivalent roles, such as police sub-inspectors, nurses, assistant agriculture officers, union parishad secretaries, and various administrative officers, already receive Grade 10 pay. Yet assistant teachers with higher academic qualifications remain in Grade 11. After years of struggle, the teachers are demanding promotion to Grade 10 along with two other key demands.

Despite repeated assurances, the government has not fulfilled the teachers’ demands.

Fatema Shabnam, an assistant teacher from Mymensingh, said office assistants receive 12th-grade pay while teachers get 13th-grade pay, causing professional undervaluation. Yasin Mia, a teacher from Shariatpur, called the pay disparity “unacceptable.”

Khairun Nahar Lipi, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Primary Teachers’ Association (Shahin-Lipi), said that previous discussions with authorities produced no results. “This time, we will remain on the streets until our demands are met,” she added.

The teachers’ three main demands are salary at the 10th-grade level, resolution of promotion issues after 10 and 16 years of service, and full implementation of departmental promotions.