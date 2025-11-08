Khasru urges no street protests over referendum

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has urged political parties not to take to the streets repeatedly over demands for a referendum, saying the current constitution does not provide for one.

Speaking at a dialogue on “Janatar Ishtehar” at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka on Saturday (November 8), he said, “The interim government was formed under the current constitution and took oath accordingly. There is nothing in this constitution about a referendum. In the future, a referendum can only happen after passing it in parliament through elections.”

He warned that taking to the streets frequently over demands could lead to clashes if the country’s largest political party responds with its own programmes. He also criticized an authoritarian tendency within political parties and emphasized the importance of consensus.

Referring to recent incidents in Chattogram, Khasru expressed suspicion over political motives behind internal conflicts in student organizations.

He added that during BNP’s tenure, the stock market remained stable and the economy was strong, pledging that the party would continue to empower citizens, support the private sector, and provide primary healthcare to all.