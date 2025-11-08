The Dhakafication of Mughal culture

When we think of the Mughals, we imagine emperors in silk robes, palaces with marble domes, and feasts that could feed an army. However, even today, centuries after the empire’s decline, the Mughal influence continues to shape how we eat, dress, and build in Dhaka. From the aroma of biriyani to the flare of an Anarkali dress, and the arches of our mosques, traces of that royal past are all around us.

Fashion that twirls through time

The Anarkali suit is one of the most loved Mughal legacies in South Asian fashion. The name originates from the legendary courtesan Anarkali, whose love story with Prince Salim, later Emperor Jahangir, remains an enduring part of songs, films, and folklore.

There is no official proof that she existed. Still, the story refuses to fade, especially after Madhubala played the role of Anarkali in the film Mughal-e-Azam.

The dress itself was first seen in the Mughal courts of the 16th century. Women wore long, flowing frocks made of silk and velvet, decorated with gold threads and sequins.

The structure of the dress-tight at the top and wide at the bottom-was designed to move gracefully as they walked or danced. It demonstrated elegance and modesty simultaneously.

As the Mughal culture spread to Bengal, so did its fashion. Dhaka, a major Mughal city in the 17th and 18th centuries, gained fame for its production of muslin and silk. But it was then limited to the elites.

Local tailors began to create lighter versions of the traditional Anarkali, using cotton and muslin instead of the heavier materials like velvet and brocade, keeping the local demands in mind.

It made sense for Bengal’s weather and daily life. Over the years, Anarkalis have become a popular choice for weddings, Eid, and family gatherings, not just among the elite but also among the general public.

By the 21st century, Bangladeshi designers began adding local styles to the Anarkali. Nakshi Kantha embroidery, Jamdani patterns, and bright Bengali colours started to appear in the designs. The result was something special-a dress that carried Mughal grace and Bengali simplicity.

Now, in the age of TikTok and Instagram, the Anarkali has found a new stage. Scroll through social media, and you’ll find young women in Dhaka spinning in pastel-coloured Anarkalis to romantic songs.

The flare of the dress looks perfect on camera. Many TikTokers say it helps them get more likes and views. Some wear sneakers with it, others pair it with bold jewellery. What was once a royal court outfit has become an everyday fashion statement.

“I love clicking pictures wearing an Anarkali. Because you can do a twirl, which looks beautiful. I once got more than 50 thousand views in one of my reels,” says a Dhaka-based TikToker. The dress has become the Dhaka girl’s answer to the saree-traditional, yet fun.

From marble domes to city mosques

The Mughal legacy is not only in our fashion but also in our buildings. The influence is visible across Dhaka-from the old forts to the modern mosques.

The Taj Mahal in Agra remains the grandest example of Mughal architecture. Its balance, symmetry, and white marble work set the tone for generations of builders. Closer to home, the Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka stands as a smaller but beautiful reflection of that era. Its red stone walls, domes, and floral patterns show how the Mughal style was adapted to the Bengal Delta.

This love for domes, arches, and floral designs did not stop with history. You can still see it today. The Baitul Mukarram Mosque, built in the 1960s, borrows its shape from the Kaaba in Mecca but uses Mughal-style arches and a layered structure.

The newly built mosques in areas like Wari and Bashabo continue this tradition. They often include mosaic floral tiles, curved gateways, and tall domes inspired by the Mughal aesthetic.

The Mughals believed beauty should also serve peace and purpose. Their architecture mixed art and spirituality.

In Dhaka, this idea survives in how we design religious and public spaces. Even modern buildings sometimes incorporate Mughal-inspired motifs, demonstrating how deeply those artistic values continue to influence our taste.

Dhakafication of the royal dishes

The most delicious legacy of the Mughals is their food. Their kitchens were known for dishes that blended Persian, Central Asian, and Indian styles.

When the Mughal rule reached Bengal, their cooks and recipes came with them. Over time, Bengal added its own twist to those royal meals.

The most famous example is biriyani. Originally made in the royal kitchens with basmati rice, saffron, and goat meat, it changed in Dhaka.

Local cooks added potatoes and used local rice varieties. The result was Dhaka’s own version of biriyani, which is rich, spicy, and comforting. “Dhaka is famous for biryanis and nehari, though it is the capital of Bangladesh. How? Because we made the Mughal dishes our own with our local touch, which became a unique identity of Dhaka,” says Md Mazharul, a cook from a famous restaurant in Narinda.

Then there’s nehari, a slow-cooked meat stew that was once served to Mughal soldiers and workers before sunrise. In Dhaka, it has become a breakfast delicacy in old parts of the city, especially in winter. Many local restaurants have flourished and made a profit solely from the Nehari. Other Mughal dishes, such as korma and kebab, have also taken on a Bengali flavour.

From old establishments in Nazirabazar and Chawkbazar to fancy eateries in Gulshan, Mughal-inspired food keeps people coming back. Many restaurants even market their dishes using royal names, such as Shahi, Mughlai, and Badshahi.

Pointing the Tipu Sultan Street in Wari, a restaurant owner says, “If you see the street, it was different about a decade ago. There were car-repairing shops the street was quieter. Now you will have more than 10 restaurants selling mostly the Mughal dishes after modifying them. We cannot control the crowd in the evening here.”

The Mughal spirit that lives on

Food, fashion, and architecture might seem like different worlds, but in Dhaka, they are connected through the Mughal legacy.

The biriyani we eat, the arches we pray under, and the Anarkalis we wear-all carry pieces of that golden past.

The Mughals left more than monuments and recipes. They left a culture of beauty, comfort, and craftsmanship. In every plate, every stitch, and every dome, we can still feel that spirit.

Centuries later, Dhaka continues to live with that royal touch-sometimes without even realising it. Whether it’s a TikTok twirl, a mosque’s high arch, or a plate of steaming biriyani, the Mughal presence remains quietly alive in our everyday life.