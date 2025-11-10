PSG snatch late win to reclaim Ligue 1 top spot; Strasbourg defeat Lille

Paris Saint-Germain returned to the top of Ligue 1 thanks to a 95th-minute header from Joao Neves, giving them a dramatic 3-2 victory over Lyon at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday.

The win restored PSG to first place with 27 points, two ahead of Marseille, who had briefly overtaken them after beating Brest 3-0 on Saturday. The match acted as a morale boost following PSG’s midweek Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

Match Summary – PSG vs Lyon:

PSG took the lead in the 26th minute through Warren Zaire-Emery, who unleashed a fierce strike from Vitinha’s pass.

Lyon quickly equalized via Afonso Moreira before PSG regained the lead through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following a contested VAR-checked challenge from Vitinha.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles extended PSG’s advantage early in the second half.

In injury time, Nicolas Tagliafico was sent off for a second yellow, leading to the late Neves winner from a set-piece.

Lyon remain 7th in the table, seven points off the leaders, and suffered a heartbreaking late defeat after controlling portions of the game.

Strasbourg 2-0 Lille:

Strasbourg moved to 4th place with 22 points as Emanuel Emegha scored a brace, returning from injury in style. His first goal came from Diego Moreira’s cross, and the second resulted from a backpass error by Olivier Giroud, leaving Lille trailing by two points in 5th.

Other Ligue 1 results:

Lorient 1-1 Toulouse – Both goals from penalties.

Metz 2-1 Nice

Angers 2-0 Auxerre

PSG now look well-placed to extend their lead at the top, while Strasbourg’s win puts them in strong contention for a European spot.