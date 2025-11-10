Uncertainty over dual citizens’ eligibility in Bangladesh elections

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

As Bangladesh prepares for its upcoming national elections, an increasing number of expatriate Bangladeshis are expressing interest in contesting parliamentary seats. Among them are many dual citizens, some of whom have already secured preliminary nominations from major political parties. Yet, their eligibility remains legally uncertain under Bangladesh’s constitution and electoral laws.

Article 66(2)(c) of the Constitution clearly states that a Bangladeshi who “acquires the citizenship of a foreign state, or declares allegiance to a foreign state” is ineligible to be elected as a Member of Parliament. Similarly, the Representation of the People Order (RPO) of 1972 disqualifies anyone holding foreign citizenship from standing in elections. In the previous national election, the Election Commission cancelled the nominations of two Awami League candidates, Shamim Haque (Faridpur-3) and Shammi Ahmed (Barishal-4), over allegations of dual citizenship. Haque was reported to hold Dutch citizenship, while Ahmed was alleged to be an Australian citizen.

During a recent meeting with expatriate Bangladeshis in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government was urged to clarify the legal framework for dual citizens seeking to contest elections. He reportedly told the audience, “Everything will happen — we won’t sit in the gallery anymore, we’ll play on the field ourselves.” However, no formal legal steps have yet been taken on the matter.

Different countries approach dual citizenship and political participation in varying ways. Australia and India prohibit dual citizens from running for parliament, while several European Union member states allow participation under specific conditions.

Shekil Chowdhury, president of the Centre for NRBs (Non-Resident Bangladeshis), said: “It’s crucial to have a clear legal directive on dual citizenship before the election. Otherwise, expatriates risk falling into unnecessary legal complications and losing both resources and morale.”